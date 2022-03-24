CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

CESDF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.18.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.