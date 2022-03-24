ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,006. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.