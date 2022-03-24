Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

CHKP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

