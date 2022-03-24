Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.07 or 0.07058254 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.58 or 1.00066855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043776 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

