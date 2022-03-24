China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 54000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)
