CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 301,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 109,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CHP Merger by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

