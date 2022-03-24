Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will post sales of $43.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.46 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $179.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

