CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Releases Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($15.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CINC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINC. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

