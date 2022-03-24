Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.89.

Cintas stock opened at $401.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.89. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

