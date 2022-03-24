Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.60

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.60 and traded as high as $85.35. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 253,918 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $2,606,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

