Citigroup Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $86.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,559. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

