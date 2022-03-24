Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 5,929,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

