Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $459.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

