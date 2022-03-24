Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Civmec Company Profile (Get Rating)
