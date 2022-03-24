Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Civmec alerts:

Civmec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the oil and gas, metals and minerals, infrastructure, and marine and defense. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.