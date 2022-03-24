Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

CLVT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

