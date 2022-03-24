Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,210 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of United Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch acquired 5,895 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

