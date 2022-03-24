Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

