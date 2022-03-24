CLSA Cuts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $81.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CLSA from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

PDD stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $152.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

