Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.08

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.08 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 78.02 ($1.03). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 997,379 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on COA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.25) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.20 ($1.12).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About Coats Group (LON:COA)
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
See Also
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.