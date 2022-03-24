Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Raised by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $484.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

