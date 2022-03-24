Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,570% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

