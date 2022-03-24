Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 3.9%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.01. 27,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 24,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Separately, TheStreet cut Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 254,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODA)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
