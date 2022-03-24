Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $21.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $54,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

CGNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. 2,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,961. The stock has a market cap of $818.99 million and a P/E ratio of 417.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.