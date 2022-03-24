Coherus BioSciences’ (CHRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $966.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 235,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

