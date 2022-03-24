Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

