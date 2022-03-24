Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 91,633 shares.The stock last traded at $128.22 and had previously closed at $130.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $870,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

