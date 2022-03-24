Comerica’s (CMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.37. 1,197,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,561. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Comerica by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

