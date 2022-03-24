Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $88.20 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 20.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 52,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 550,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

