Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

COP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.85. 334,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $105.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

