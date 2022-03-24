Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 5,178 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,099,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

