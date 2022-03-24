Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BVN. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after buying an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

