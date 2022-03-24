Comparing Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Enservco alerts:

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Core Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enservco and Core Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50

Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Core Laboratories 4.20% 21.03% 5.57%

Risk and Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enservco and Core Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 3.11 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -3.91 Core Laboratories $470.25 million 2.87 $19.73 million $0.43 67.84

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Enservco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.