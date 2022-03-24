COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of CMPS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 211,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $549.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $4,781,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.