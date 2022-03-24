Compound Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $117.47 or 0.00267936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $781.21 million and approximately $116.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,650,512 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

