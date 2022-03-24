Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.