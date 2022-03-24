Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 527.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Paper were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

