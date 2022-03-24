Concord Wealth Partners Takes $32,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $87.34 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $88.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

