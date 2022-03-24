Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERJ opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

