Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. 12,754,219 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60.

