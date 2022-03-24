Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 98,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. 47,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,351. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

