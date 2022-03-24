Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,531,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

