Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.77. The stock had a trading volume of 585,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

