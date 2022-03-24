Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,395,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,311,766. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

