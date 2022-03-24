Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. 101,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,462. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

