Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

