Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

