ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $12,171.40 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $12,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $167,208.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,437.50.

WISH opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

