Contrasting Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -228.43% -38.28% Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.53) -7.60 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 10.86 -$20.55 million ($0.41) -45.68

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nemaura Medical and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.09%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Nemaura Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

