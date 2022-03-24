Convex Finance Price Tops $22.58 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $19.88 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $22.58 or 0.00051491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,951,774 coins and its circulating supply is 54,941,730 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

