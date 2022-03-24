Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CNVY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $5,393,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 145,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $857,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 73,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

About Convey Holding Parent (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.